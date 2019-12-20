Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a.k.a. Moscow Mitch, recently made an appearance on Fox News. On a mission to assure the Nation that as far as impeachment went, there was no need to worry because the fix was already in. Mitch declared that, “I'm going to take my cues from the President's lawyers, everything I do during this, I'm coordinating with White House Counsel. There will be no difference between the President's position to our position as to how to handle this. There is no chance the President will be removed from office”!
I've got to admit that Ole Mitch had never seemed so happy and full of himself, sorta reminded me of a bloated tick on a dog's butt. Seems like only yesterday that Republicans were foot-stomping mad, yelling, and whining that the whole Impeachment Inquiry was an illegal witch hunt because it was obvious the Democrats had already made their minds up to impeach. This is just one more blatant example of Republican political hypocrisy.
By announcing an acquittal verdict before the Senate trial begins, Kentucky's very own “Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum”, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul have already broken the Impeachment Oath. “I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of Donald Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God”. So much for honoring the Constitution and standing up for impartial justice. Did you know that the shortest recorded jury deliberation in U.S. history lasted a full six minutes? But even that jury took the time to review the evidence, unlike these two Republican national embarrassments. But at least they're not breaking their much more important loyalty oath to Donald Trump.
Are Republicans actually ready to abdicate their duty to uphold the Constitution and sacrifice personal liberty, diversity and even individual free will, just to follow Donald Trump. I haven't seen a political party so in lockstep with their leader since the North Korean People's Army marched at Kim-Sung Square in Pyongyang.
The phrase “the fix is in” is defined as a “process that has been rigged behind the scenes in an unlawful way and it's out-come will not reflect true justice”. I firmly believe the noble words of the U.S. Constitution are the bit and bridle that allows both the Senate and the Congress to rein in not only the callous acts, the lies, the hate-mongering and the racial divisions of Donald Trump, but of any United States President.
I'm reminded of this very timely and insightful quote from American philosopher, Suzy Kassem. “Shame on the misguided, the blinded, the distracted and the divided, you have allowed deceptive men to corrupt and desensitize your hearts and minds to unethically fuel their greed”. Ask yourself, why have Republicans become so very angry, why have they so desperately fought against the process and cruely attacked and smeared the reputation and integrity of life long public servants and the patriotism of decorated members of the Military.
Is it because they truly belief in the innocence of Donald Trump, of course not, they know he's guilty of both Articles of Impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of congress. The real reason is that now, they must very publicly acknowledge before God, for the record and for history if they will stand by their oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, or pledge allegiance to Donald J. Trump.
