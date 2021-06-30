Douglas Harold Caudell, son of the late Clint and Opha Brandenburg Caudell, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on October 8, 1946 and departed this life at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, Kentucky on June 23, 2021 at the age of 74 years. He was a farmer and a member of the First Church of God. Mr. Caudell is survived by his four nieces, Brenda Slone, Debbie Moore and husband Ricky, Patty Stamper and husband Mark, and Libby Charles and husband Eddie; and a host of great nieces and nephews, and special friends at the Owsley County Health Care Center.
Mr. Caudell is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Willard. Services held Saturday June 26th 2021 at Riverview Cemetery of Old Ky Highway 11 North of Lee County, prior to burial. Floyd Johns officiating. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
