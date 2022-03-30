Congratulations are in order for Beattyville Main Street aka the Downtown Beattyville Alliance! The organization has once again received both state and national accreditation for its program and met the ten performance standards to be certified!
While attending the Spring Ky Main Street conference this week Teresa Mays, Executive Director & Dedra Brandenburg Sec/Treas of the DBA accepted the accreditation certificate on behalf of the organization! Beattyville is now eligible for technical assistance including design work from the state program at no cost, grant writing support, trainings, unlimited phone calls and email assistance, etc.
