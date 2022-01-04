Dr. Dennis L. Brewer, 73 the husband of Lucille Sebastian Brewer, departed Thursday, December 9m 2021 at Baptist Health in Richmond, KY. He was born January 9, 1948 in Owsley County, KY, to the late Robert Brewer and Emma Bowman Brewer. He was the senior pastor at Unity Baptist Church of Richmond, and former pastor of Beattyville Baptist Church in Beattyville. His ministered for over 50 years. He was an author of several published books, a Kentucky Colonel, a Kiwanis Lt. Governor, and a member of the New Hope Masonic Lodge #564.
Other than his wife Lucille, he is survived by two sons; Scottie Joe Brewer of Richmond, KY, and John Bowman Brewer (Kindal) of Corbin, KY; two grandchildren, Taryn E. Brewer and Walker Boaz Brewer, as well as four nieces; Katrina Scarberry, Kim Cox, Tanya Moore, and Bev Riley.
Funeral Services for Dr. Brewer were held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Unity Baptist Church in Richmond, KY.
