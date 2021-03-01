Drone Picture of Flooding In Beattyville March 1, 2021

This is a drone shot by Andrew Neace of No Buzz Productions showing the Lee County Courthouse in the center with Newnam Funeral Home and Citizens Bank in the right. Crossroads Advance Checking and Beach Insurance on the left along with some residences and Red River Tattoo. Rose Bros Dept Store is across the street from the courthouse. 

Tags

Recommended for you