Drug Arrest in Owsley County

On January 29, 2022 at approximately 11:00pm, Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch reported that Owsley Sheriff's K9 Deputy Eddie Dunahoo and KSP responded to an anonymous tip of drug activity at a residence on Hill Rd in Owsley County.
Through the investigation Deputy Dunahoo then located and seized suspected Methamphetamine and “Gray Death” Heroin and digital scales.
The arrested individual was identified as;
• Dallas Riley age 47 of Booneville charged with
- POSS CONT SUB 1ST DEG 1ST OFF (HEROIN)
- POSS CONT SUB 1ST DEG, 1ST OFF (METHAMPHETAMINE)
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - BUY/POSSES
- POSS CONT SUB, 3RD DEGREE - DRUG UNSPECIFIED
Riley was lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail, and is reported as being booked on their website, but no mug shot is available.
Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch and his Deputies are committed to getting drugs like these off the streets and out of our community. Any drug tips can be called into our office at 606-593-5161.
This information is via the Owsley County Sheriff's Dept.
