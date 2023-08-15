On 8/12/23 Lee County Sheriff’s Department arrested the following from a trailer pictured above, on Highway 52 East, Beattyvile: Jessica Evans aka “Jed” age 21, Steven Mcintosh 53 of Beattyville and Alonte’ Roberson aka “Q”, age 25 of Lexington.
Evans was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, drug paraphernalia, and trafficking fentanyl. McIntosh was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Roberson was charged with trafficking meth, felon w/ handgun, drug paraphernalia, trafficking heroin and trafficking fentanyl. Photos via LC Sheriff Dept.
