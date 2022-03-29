Dudley Charles, age 68, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Dudley was born December 18, 1953 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Clyde & Joyce (Fox) Charles. He was a retired truck driver, and in spare-time he enjoyed guns, and gardening. He was a member of the Church of God, located in Beattyville, KY. He is survived by his wife; Mamie Charles of Beattyville, KY, 1 son; Jeremy Scott (Karla) Charles of Beattyville, KY, 1 daughter; Heather Nicole (Tommy) Howard of Beattyville, KY, 4 Grandchildren; Brailyn Howard, Natalee Howard, Aubree Howard, & Reid Charles,1 Brother; Danny Charles of Beattyville, KY, 2 sisters; Debra Cole of Beattyville, KY, and Carolyn Mcintosh of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Clyde and Joyce Charles, and special friend; Gary Roberts.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 from 12:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor, Avis Thompson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
