Beattyville native, Jenna Dunaway will be a featured singer in an upcoming concert as a member of the Morehead State University Commercial Music Rock Ensemble directed by Professor Glenn Ginn. Jenna made some of her first public singing appearances on Main Street Beattyville.
The concert is titled “Journey Through the Past: The Music of Neil Young” and will be presented on Monday April 11th at 7PM at the Morehead Conference Center, 111 E. First St. Morehead, KY.
The best loved songs of legendary singer/songwriter NEIL YOUNG performed by the Morehead State University Rock Ensemble with special guest artists John Ford, Tony Pence, Lisa Ginn, Bedford, Nick Diedrichsen, Clark Gordon, Baylee Morgan & David Austin, and guest MSU faculty musicians!
Music With A Mission and The MSU Music Industry Club presents JOURNEY THROUGH THE PAST: THE MUSIC OF NEIL YOUNG. Monday, April 11, 2022 @ 7pm. Morehead Conference Center, 111 1st street, Morehead, KY. Tickets available online $10.00 at Eventbrite.com or in person at Sawstone Brewing Co. and Coffee Tree Books: General Admission -$10. Students with ID - $5 (cash or check only). For more information contact Lisa Ginn 606-776-1141 / mwamission21@gmail.com
EARLY 1970’s DRESS IS HIGHLY ENCOURAGED!
Event supported by Main Street Morehead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.