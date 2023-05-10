Congrats to the LCHS Class of 2023 Salutatorian Autumn Fox and Valedictorian Maggie Durbin! The two students were recognized at the May 2023 LC School Board meeting along with their families.
Durbin & Fox Recognized at last night's board meeting as Salutatorian & Valedictorian
- By Kara Thorpe
-
- Updated
Kara Thorpe
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Danger Will Robinson by Douglas Moore
- McKinley “Ken” Stamper
- Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week
- Lee County Sheriff’s Report April24-May7
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Durbin & Fox Recognized at last night's board meeting as Salutatorian & Valedictorian
- Kelly Craft talks issues with Nolan Group Media CEO Jay Nolan
- 8-year-old Lee County Baseball Player Horn earns spot on Northeast Region USSSA All American 8U Baseball Team.
Most Popular
Articles
- 8-year-old Lee County Baseball Player Horn earns spot on Northeast Region USSSA All American 8U Baseball Team.
- Arson Destroys $300k worth of Equipment at Owsley Co. Garage
- ‘Inside the Kentucky Derby’ goes behind the scenes at the Commonwealth’s most famous horse race
- Durbin & Fox Recognized at last night's board meeting as Salutatorian & Valedictorian
- LEE & OWSLEY COUNTIES SENIOR CITIZENS MENU MAY 2023
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week
- Beattyville Enterprise Archives 1970
- Maxie Jane Hollon Obituary
- Welcome Moore Care Clinic to Beattyville
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.