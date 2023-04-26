Dwight Allen Mitchell, son of the late Theodore and Lucille Ross Mitchell was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on February 4, 1952 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on April 11, 2023 at the age of 71 years, 2 months, and 7 days. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired Boiler Forman for Eastern Kentucky University. He leaves behind two children, Joel Mitchell of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and Ashleigh Rose of Richmond, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Jacob Mitchell and wife Callie, Jared Mitchell, Alexis and Brandon Rose, and Bradley Abney; a special friend and caregiver, Della Mitchell of Richmond, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Sonny and Glen Mitchell; and one sister, Norma Land. Services held April 14th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Riverview Cemetery of 899 Old State HWY 11, of Lee Co. beside Beattyville Church of Nazarene. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
