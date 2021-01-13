To kick off the new year, this week, Airbnb is looking back at the top 50 most wishlisted unique Airbnbs across all 50 states from 2020.
After months of spending time indoors this year, Airbnb has identified a new trend of “Wishlist Wanderlust” as Americans are daydreaming about traveling regularly and reporting feeling optimistic as a result. According to a recent survey*, exploring new travel bucket list destinations online and looking back at past trips triggers positive emotions including feeling happy, uplifted, and hopeful.
More than a third (36%) of Americans find themselves daydreaming about traveling daily or more. Over one quarter (28%) of adults working remotely report that planning a trip for some time in the future makes them feel hopeful. More than two thirds (69%) of adults say that daydreaming about traveling brings about positive emotions.
Here in Kentucky, the most wishlisted listing is a custom-made treehouse in Stanton known as Eagle’s Nest. This treehouse accommodates four guests with two bedrooms and one bath. It is 16 ft. above ground and features a handmade stone fireplace.
**Based on a survey commissioned by Airbnb and conducted by ClearPath Strategies from September 15-19, 2020 of 1,010 US adults.
