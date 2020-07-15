Eddie Couch, age 32, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 3, 2020 in Booneville, KY. Eddie was born September 16, 1987 in Manchester, KY, a son to the late Harlan Couch, and Elvira Couch. Along with his mother; Elvira Couch of Booneville, KY, he is survived by 2 sons; Edward, and Dalton Barrett of Booneville, KY, 1 daughter; Mattie Barrett of Booneville, KY, 2 bothers; Michael (Simone) Couch of North Carolina, and Joshua Couch of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Celia Heather (Freddie) Farthing of Booneville, KY, grandfather; Raymond Smith of Booneville, KY, 1 niece; Emily Farthing, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; Harlan Couch, and grandmother; Martha Smith. Visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Burial Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
