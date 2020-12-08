EDDIE RAY CORNETT, the husband of Mrs. Elva Arnold Cornet of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late William Hunter and Arkie Ellen Isaacs Cornett, was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on December 27, 1936 and departed this life in Winchester, Kentucky on November 30, 2020 at the age of 83 years, 11 months and 3 days. He was part owner and operator of a service station for many years in Beattyville, and was a member of the Delvinta Church of Christ.
In addition to his wife Elva, Mr. Cornett is survived by two children, Cathy Cornett Branson of Beattyville and James Hunter Cornett of Lexington, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Seth Tyler Branson and wife Brierly, Alexandra Caitlin Cornett Cabrera and Anderson Hunter Cornett all of Lexington; two great grandchildren, Liam Riley and Mila Skylar Branson both of Lexington; one brother, Thomas Harrison Cornett of Booneville, Kentucky; one sister, Shirley Cornett-Thueneman of West Chester, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends.Mr. Cornett was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Naomi Cornett Hafer and Iva Lee Cornett Gabbard. Private family service held Dec. 3rd 2020 at Rock of Ages Cemetery prior to burial. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.