Edgar Taylor “E.T.” Kash III Obituary

Edgar Taylor “E.T.” Kash III was born March 6, 1932 in Helechawa, KY to Nora Miller and Edgar Taylor “E.T.” Kash Jr. of Hazel Green, KY and he was the blessed husband of Deloris Byrd Kash of Lexington, KY. He was a 1950 graduate of his beloved Hazel Green Academy and a 1954 graduate of University of Kentucky with a bachelor of science in agriculture and again in 1958 with a masters of science in agriculture. He served one term as the Judge Executive in Lee County, four years as a medic in the United States Army and was deployed to Germany during the Korean Conflict. He was an active member for 22 years of the Central Christian Church of Lexington, the Masonic Lodge of Hazel Green, the Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and the UK 101 club serving his cherished UK basketball teams.
He spent his life working in agriculture for the United States Department of Agriculture and on his family-owned farm where he farmed alongside his father and son David. E.T. was an avid sports fan who followed not only the Kentucky Wildcats but sports at all levels. He was a faithful attendant to the KHSAA Sweet 16 State Tournament and his grandchildren's events. During his time in Beattyville, E.T. spent many summers coaching little league baseball and basketball. His love of sports and agriculture permeated into his family and his legacy there will forever be felt.
He was preceded in death by his mother Nora Miller Kash and his father E.T. Kash, Jr. and by a daughter Lois Kay Kash. He leaves behind a cherished wife of 68 years Deloris Byrd Kash, a sister Jo McAtee, one nephew Scott McAtee, one daughter Kim Kash Brewer and husband Greg, one son David Kash and Lori Newton, four grandchildren Mackenzie Brewer Wright and husband Josh, Clinton Kash Brewer and wife Courtnety Brewer, James Taylor Kash and Hannah Jane Kash and two great grandsons Parker and Jackson Wright.
Graveside services were held in the Hazel Green Cemetery Sunday February 27, 2022 at 2:00pm.
Online condolences at www.milwardfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.