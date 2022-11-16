Edith Cornett Wilson, the widow of Glenden Wilson, and the daughter of the late Fred and Evelyn Lewis Cornett, was born in Letcher County, Kentucky on September 17, 1936 and departed this life at her home in Lee County, Kentucky on November 8, 2022 at the age of 86 years, 1 month and 21 days. She was a homemaker, a former teacher, and was a member of the Pinecrest First Church of God.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her three sons, Bruce Wilson and his wife Debbie, Richard Wilson, and Michael Wilson and his wife Melanie all of Beattyville; eight grandchildren, Brian Wilson and wife Amanda, Karen Wallace, Cody Wilson and Abby Hogan, Shaun Wilson and Shana Lutes, Danielle Taulbee and husband David, Sara Jo Bowling and husband Tony, Eric Duff and Patrick Duff; twelve great grandchildren, Carter, Aaron and Kaylyn Wilson, Carter Flannery, Irish, Zoey and Mila Neace, Wesley, Colin and Lillian Duff, and Ryan and Ashlyn Wallace; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Glenden; and two brothers, Ted and Harold Cornett. Funeral services held Nov. 12th, 2022 at Pinecrest 1st Church of God of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
