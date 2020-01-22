Edith Fern Seale Little, widow of Jack Little and the daughter of Willie and Elizabeth Ann Webb Seale was born in Booneville, Kentucky on June 12, 1931 and departed this life on January 14, 2020 in London, Kentucky at the age of 88 years, 7 months, and 2 days. She was a retired school teacher for the Lee County Schools and a member of the Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Retired Teachers and Red Hat Club.
Edith leaves behind her son Jack Curtis Little and wife Regina of East Bernstadt, Kentucky; 2 grandchildren, Jason Little of London, Kentucky and Jennifer Little of Atlanta, Georgia; two special friends, Margaret Land of Beattyville, Kentucky and Bertha Gilbert of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service was held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery. Newnam Funeral Home was responsible for the arrangements.
