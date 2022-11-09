Edith Irene VanHart Friend, widow of Eugene Friend and the daughter of the late Ralph and Jennie Elizabeth Johnson Van Hart was born in Lee County, Kentucky on October 4, 1938 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on October 29, 2022 at the age of 84 years and 25 days. She was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God.
Mrs. Friend is survived by one daughter, Linda Friend of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sons, Roger Eugene Friend and wife Melissa of Bowen, Kentucky and Steven Ralph Friend of Beattyville; three granddaughters, Jennie Elizabeth Hall Slone, Jessica Friend Hoke and husband Cameron, and Lauren Nicole Friend; one step granddaughter, Sarah Ginter Vaske and husband Derek; two grandsons, Roger Scott Friend and Coy Allen Hall; two great grandsons, Dylan Creech and wife Amy Katherine and William Colten Townsend; one great granddaughter, Deanna Makenzie Hammons; a great-great grandson; three step great grandchildren, Olivia Raine Profitt, and Anthony and Benny Vaske; three nieces, Pamela Fraley McDaniel, Brenda Isaacs, and Elaine Isaacs Rumana; a nephew, James Donald Isaacs; special friends, Norma Moore and Donna Gail Akers; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents; Mrs. Friend was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Deanna Marie Friend; one brother, Gobel Van Hart; three half siblings, Bradley, Roscoe, and Alberta Isaacs; and her best friend, Patty Taylor. Services held Nov. 5th, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in Friend VanHart Cemetery of Tip Top Rd, Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.