Edith Shelton McIntosh Williams, widow of Denver
McIntosh and Bobby Williams and the daughter of the late Hardy and Sadie Coomer Shelton was born in Heidelberg, Kentucky on April 26, 1943 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on March 10, 2023 at the age of 79 years, 10 months, and 14 days.
Mrs. Williams is survived by two children, Steven McIntosh
and Michelle Williams both of Beattyville, Kentucky; her
grandchildren, Shanna “Boo,” Curtis Wayne, Sarah, Dustin,
Shelby, Chelsea, Adam, Emmett, Stevana, Dylan, Tiffany, Amber, Chrissy, and Hannah; great grandchildren, Steven, Levi, Riley, Jordan, McKenzie, Shyanne, Jonah, and Colton; several other great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Albert Shelton of Beattyville; one sister-in-law, Judy Shelton of South Lebanon, Ohio; special friends, Sandy Spicer and Debbie Brewer; and a host of other relatives and close friends. In addition to her two husbands and her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by two daughters, Gloria and Judy; two sons, Emmett and Wayne; one great grandchild, Denver; and 6 siblings, Nell, Johnnie, Boonie, Goble, Herbert, and Virgil. Services were held at Newnam Funeral Home with Nikki Horn officiating. Burial followed in the St. Helens Cemetery.
