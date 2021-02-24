EDNA GRACE NOE CRABTREE, the widow of Jesse E. Crabtree, and the daughter of the late Olney James Noe and Eva Begley Noe Williams, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 4, 1940 and departed this life at her home in Lee County on February 15, 2021 at the age of 80 years, 10 months and 11 days. She was a retired administrative assistant for C. Beach Insurance, an active volunteer for the Youth Haven Bible Camp, a member of the Beattyville/Lee County Chamber of Commerce, the Three Forks Historical Society Museum board, September Place, Lee County Public Library board, Lee County Senior Citizens, Juniper Health board, and was a member of the Beattyville Christian Church. Mrs. Crabtree is survived by one brother, Herbert Noe of Beattyville, Kentucky; three sisters, Frances Roberts of Tucson, Arizona, Charlotte Chadwell of London, Kentucky and Lois Hollon of Beattyville; a special nephew, Danny Wise and wife Michelle of Beattyville; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband Mrs. Crabtree was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Noe; and a sister, Helen Bradford. Donations suggested to the Beattyville Christian Church, the Kentucky Mountain Mission, or to one of her many charitable organizations. Visitation and funeral held Sunday Feb. 21st 2021 at Beattyville Christian Church with William Owens and Ken Ward officiating. Burial in Riverview Cemetery of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
