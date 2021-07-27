EDNA LOUISE THOMAS, the widow of Stanley Decorsey Thomas and the daughter of the late Frank and Nannie Thomas Fraley was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 7, 1921 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville on July 19, 2021 at the age of 100 years, 2 months and 12 days. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother, and a devoted member of the Beattyville First Church of God. Mrs. Thomas leaves behind six children, Nancy Gillmore of Johnston City, Illinois, Dorsey Stanley Thomas of Beattyville, James Wendell Thomas of Benton, Illinois, Dallas L. Thomas and wife Elaine, Garett Thomas and wife Teresa, and Clarence Thomas all of Beattyville; 19 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents; Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her two sons, Bobby Ray and Harold Thomas; and several brothers and sisters.
Services held July 21st -22nd 2021 at Beattyville 1st Church of God of Beattyville with Adam Hays and sister Margaret officiating. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.