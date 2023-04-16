Edward Bert Combs Jr. Obituary

Edward Bert Combs,Jr. age 76, the son of the late Edward Bert Combs, Sr,. and Erma Thorpe Combs, of Beattyville, Ky, was born in Proctor, Ky, Lee County, on December 31, 1946, passed away on April 13th, 2023 . He was a longtime resident of Beattyville, Kentucky, but lived in Slaughters, Kentucky for 29 years prior to his passing. If you asked Bert, his greatest accomplishment wasn’t his career, It was being a father. Bert met his wife Marjorie Ann Browning at the Purple Cow Restaurant in Beattyville in 1976. It was love at first sight. Marjorie already had one child and Bert had two from a previous marriage. Together they had 3 beautiful daughters. Bert loved and adored his children and was very proud of all of them.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Marjorie Ann Combs(Browning), two sons, James Bynard Combs (wife Shannon) and Bryan Conley Combs. Four daughters, Tonya Combs Dyer (husband Greg), Amber Blyth Catlin (husband James), Siddie Renea Combs, Sarah Jane Asher (husband David). Twelve grandchildren Brianna, Jessica, Bryan, Bailey, Conley, Charles, Mary Ann, Morgan, Maddox, Quentin, Grady and Alvie Ann. One great granddaughter, Parker Grace. One brother Charles Martin Combs (wife Marilyn).
Bert attended University of Kentucky. He worked for Bell South Phone company and Sabine Oil and Gas Company however; he spent most of his career with the State of Kentucky as an Oil and Gas Inspector. Bert loved to deer hunt, collect coins and stamps and discovered later in life that he had both a talent and passion for painting portraits of nature. He stated, “the places you see in my paintings, are from places that I have been and I paint them from my memory.” Close friends and family are blessed to have these beautiful portraits as keepsakes.
A private family service will be held at a later date and burial will be on private land owned by the family. Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers we asked that donations be made to St. Anthony Hospice 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
