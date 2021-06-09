Edward Eldridge 100 years of age of Taylor Mill, Ky, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday Dec. 20th 2020. Edward was born in Lee Co., Ky in 1920 to the late Jesse and Lula Edridge and lived on their family farm until 1935 when he moved to Newport. Purchasing his first guitar from the Sears & Roebuck catalog, Edward became a very talented singer and guitarist styling his music after Gene Autry. In 1942 Edward joined the US Army and served in WWII. He retired from Pfizer Co. in 1983. Edward was a member of the Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church for over 48 years. He was a man who valued honesty and integrity and had an extreme love for his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Ann Louise Eldridge (nee: Dayberry); son and daughter in law Rodney (Kim) Eldridge, grandchildren; Leah (Aaron) Jarvis, David Eldridge, Steven Eldridge, great grandchildren: Amelia and Grant, sister in laws; Evelyn Fenhoff, Marie Burgess, Joyce Fletcher and Ethel Huff, many extended family members and friends. Services were held at Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church. Burial in the Floral Hills Memorial Garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.