Effie Brandenburg Moore, widow of Lemon Charlie Moore and the daughter of the late Jessie and Emma Cole Brandenburg was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on April 25, 1932 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on April 1, 2020 at the age of 87 years, 11 months and 9 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Helens Church of Christ.She is survived by three children, Lemon Clyde “L.C.” Moore and wife Linda, Sheila Moore Stamper and husband Steve, and Joann Moore Steele all of Beattyville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Mark Moore, Wade Moore, Tina Steel Hudson and husband Mark, and Matthew Stamper; six great grandchildren, Zoe Moore, Liam Able Moore, Crystal Flinchum, Bobbie Kelley, Joshua Moore, and Kimber Moore; three great-great grandchildren, Reanna and Jakob Flinchum, and Zachary McPhearson; one brother, Roy Brandenburg and wife Belva “Poggie” of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Effie was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Omega Barker, Troy Brandenburg, Daisy Hite, Edna Stapleton, Annie Brandenburg, Edgar Brandenburg, Leonard Brandenburg, and Alfred Brandenburg. Service/Burial: Moore Cemetery Mooretown Hill Rd Lee County KY. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.
