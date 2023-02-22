    EFFIE MAE TACKETT THACKER, the widow of Vernon Thacker, and the daughter of the late Felix and Mattie Tirey Tackett, was born in Irvine, Kentucky on February 28, 1941 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on February 18, 2023 at the age of 81 years, 11 months and 21 days. She was a nursing home and private caregiver. Mrs. Thacker is survived by her two daughters, Catherine Sue Holland of Paducah, Kentucky and Carol Hobbs of Beattyville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Tammy Sue Fox, Sammy Lee Holland, Jr. Sandy Mae Holland, Mandy Fay Burk, Tiffany Ann Hobbs, Richard Dominick Hobbs, and Melanie Dawn Schueneman; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Thacker was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Arley Phillips and Vernon Thacker; a sister, Lucille Creech; and a great niece, Taylor Mayse. Funeral services will be held at Newnam Funeral Home on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2 PM with Bro. Richard Hobbs officiating. Visit 1-2 PM. Newnam in charge of arrangements. 

