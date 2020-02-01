Eighth-grade middle school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky have until Feb. 7 to apply for The Center for Rural Development’s 2020 Rogers Explorers program.
Rogers Explorers is an intensive three-day, two-night summer youth program for rising high school freshmen that focuses on cultivating skills in leadership, technology, math, science, and community service.
The program is developed, coordinated, and supervised by The Center and presented in partnership with Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, University of the Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson College, University of Pikeville, Asbury University, and Union College.
“For most of these students, this is the first time they will experience life on a college campus and begin to seriously think about different career choices before they enter their freshman year in high school,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center. “We want to give students the knowledge and tools they need to discover their career pathways and to plan for the future.”
As Rogers Explorers, students will participate in practical college courses, fine-tune their leadership skills, and develop a network of friends and resources in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.
The Rogers Explorers application is live and available online at www.centeryouthprograms.com. The deadline to apply is midnight on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
A total of 210 middle school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky—30 students each at one of the seven host college campus sites—will be selected to attend this summer’s session of Rogers Explorers.
Camps have been scheduled for May 31-June 2, Eastern Kentucky University; June 3-5, Morehead State University; June 16-18, University of the Cumberlands; June 29-July 1, Lindsey Wilson College; July 8-10, University of Pikeville; July 12-14, Asbury University; and July 15-17, Union College.
“Rogers Explorers was an experience I will never forget,” said Laci Baldwin, who graduated from the program in 2019. “I made new friends and learned so much about leadership, communicating, and, most importantly, I had fun. Rogers Explorers was one of the best experiences ever.”
For more information about Rogers Explorers, contact Allison Cross, youth programs coordinator and community liaison, at 606-677-6000 or email across@centertech.com.
Rogers Explorers is offered at no cost to students who live within The Center’s 45-county primary service area. This includes Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.