    Eileene Jewell, widow of Cluster Jewell and daughter of the late Joseph and Ollie Coomer Caudill was born in Lee County, Kentucky on March 13, 1940 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on June 19, 2021 at the age of 81 years, 3 months and 6 days. She was a former healthcare worker and a member of the Booneville Baptist Church.

Eileene leaves behind two granddaughters, Amber Stout of Oceanside, California and Ashley Brocco and husband Chris of Goleta, California; three great grandsons, Ethan Fils and Mason Swanger of Oceanside, California and Chase Clevenger of Irvine, Kentucky; one sister, Shirley Evans of Beattyville, Kentucky; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

    In addition to her husband and parents, Eileene was preceded in death by her two daughters, Tammy Clevenger and Millie Swanger; one grandson, Chase Clevenger; and three siblings, Virgil Lee Caudill, Chuck Caudill, and Lucille Isaacs. Services held June 27th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery of Long Branch Rd. Of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Eileene Jewell, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

Jun 27
Visitation
Sunday, June 27, 2021
2:00PM-4:00PM
Newnam Funeral Home Chapel
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 27
Service
Sunday, June 27, 2021
4:00PM
Newnam Funeral Home Chapel
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you