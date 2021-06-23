Eileene Jewell, widow of Cluster Jewell and daughter of the late Joseph and Ollie Coomer Caudill was born in Lee County, Kentucky on March 13, 1940 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on June 19, 2021 at the age of 81 years, 3 months and 6 days. She was a former healthcare worker and a member of the Booneville Baptist Church.
Eileene leaves behind two granddaughters, Amber Stout of Oceanside, California and Ashley Brocco and husband Chris of Goleta, California; three great grandsons, Ethan Fils and Mason Swanger of Oceanside, California and Chase Clevenger of Irvine, Kentucky; one sister, Shirley Evans of Beattyville, Kentucky; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Eileene was preceded in death by her two daughters, Tammy Clevenger and Millie Swanger; one grandson, Chase Clevenger; and three siblings, Virgil Lee Caudill, Chuck Caudill, and Lucille Isaacs. Services held June 27th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery of Long Branch Rd. Of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
