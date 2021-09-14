EKCEP and our workforce contractors are proud to announce that we are 

getting ready to launch Hire-A-Bration, Part 2, an effort to get Kentuckians back to work!

A series of 8 events will take place from 10 am - 1 pm at each location and in the manner listed below. 

10/6: Olive Hill Armory, Carter Co, 

10/7: EKU Manchester, Clay Co, 

10/12: Pike Co. Library, 

10/19: Morgan Co Library, 

10/21: Middlesboro Mall, Bell Co, 

10/26: The Harlan Center, 

10/27 Knott Co Sportsplex, 

10/28: Natural Bridge State Park, 

Powell Co.

