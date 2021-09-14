EKCEP and our workforce contractors are proud to announce that we are
getting ready to launch Hire-A-Bration, Part 2, an effort to get Kentuckians back to work!
A series of 8 events will take place from 10 am - 1 pm at each location and in the manner listed below.
10/6: Olive Hill Armory, Carter Co,
10/7: EKU Manchester, Clay Co,
10/12: Pike Co. Library,
10/19: Morgan Co Library,
10/21: Middlesboro Mall, Bell Co,
10/26: The Harlan Center,
10/27 Knott Co Sportsplex,
10/28: Natural Bridge State Park,
Powell Co.
