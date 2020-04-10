RICHMOND, Ky. — The learning environment may be changing during the COVID-19 outbreak, but the commitment shown by Kentucky educators has not wavered. To show appreciation for the dedication shown by Kentucky teachers, Eastern Kentucky University is offering a Kentucky teacher tuition discount for graduate teacher education programs taken in summer 2020.
The reduced tuition rate of $395 per credit hour will be available to educators actively teaching in Kentucky and enrolling in programs for the Summer 2020 term. Applications must be received by May 5, 2020, to qualify for the discount. The tuition rate will be applicable to all master’s in education (MAED) programs as well as certification, endorsement, preparation and rank programs.
Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) programs will not be eligible.
In addition to the tuition reduction, EKU is also waiving all application fees for graduate teacher education programs for Summer 2020.
“Teachers are integral to the success and well-being of our communities,” said Dr. David McFaddin, Eastern Kentucky University interim president. “Whether staying late to tutor a student falling behind or delivering food to district families during a health crisis, our teachers show unmatched dedication and we want to do all we can to assist them in reaching their goals. EKU is dedicated to preparing the highest-quality educators for teaching and administrative roles in their local districts and beyond.”
“Our teachers give so much and really strive to go above and beyond for their students,” explained Dr. Sherry Powers, dean of the EKU College of Education. “We want to do what we can to assist them with the financial challenges of continuing their education and help them in reaching their professional goals, be it a rank increase, new job opportunity or professional development.”
EKU graduate education students benefit from:
- Discounted tuition of $395 per credit hour for summer 2020
- Free application
- Fully accredited online programs with no campus visits required
- EPSB approved programs of study
- Accelerated eight-week terms
- Preparation to attain rank advancement in Kentucky and increase salary potential
- Core curriculum focused on training teachers as leaders while gaining expertise in a selected area
- Personal advisors who stay with their students from application to graduation
Consistently recognized as having some of the nation’s best online degree programs, EKU strives to make quality education accessible to everyone. EKU is an accredited, brick-and-mortar institution that has offered online degree programs since 2006. Today, more than 40 online options are available in a variety of fields. For more information, or to apply, click here: go.eku.edu/KYteacher.
