Eastern Kentucky University’s Upward Bound Program is seeking additional applications for the 2020 class. The federally-funded college access program is dedicated to supporting students who want to be the first in their family to earn a degree.
Upward Bound is currently accepting applications from high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors in Casey, Estill, Lee, Lincoln, Powell and Wolfe counties.
Upward Bound has been providing services to these communities for more than 50 years and has a long track record of student success. The program provides tutoring, ACT preparation, college visits, cultural trips, college admission and financial aid assistance, monthly on-campus Saturday sessions and other academic support services. Upward Bound also provides a six-week academic, college-preparatory summer residential program. All services are provided at NO cost to participants.
Students interested in applying for Upward Bound can request an application from their high school counselors. For applications and additional information, those interested may also visit www.upwardbound.eku.edu or call 859-622-1080.
“Upward Bound is the best program that anyone could ever hope to be a part of. It has literally changed my life for the better in so many ways. We started off as strangers, but now we've become more, we've become a family."
“People always told me that you can be anything. The thing that Upward Bound did differently was not just tell me, but give me the tools to prove to myself that I can be anything."
