Election Cake, a Forgotten American Tradition

This unique cake is a cross between a yeast bread and a light fruit cake, almost a “Hot Cross Panettone”! The brandy (or whisky) icing is lovely addition, too!
Many years ago, it was an American tradition that after voting and exiting the polls, each voter would receive a slice of Election Cake. The first recipe for American Election Cake appears in 1796 in the first U.S. cookbook, Amelia Simmons’ American Cookery. You can read more about the history of the cake on the New England Historical Society’s page. I think this cake is something we should make fashionable again, don’t you agree?
Election Cake
adapted from Serious Eats’ recipe
(original recipe: Fanny Farmer recipe from the Boston Cooking School Cookbook 1896) serves 12
- 2/3 cup (150ml) warm water (105 to 115°F)
- 1 packages of active dry yeast (1/4 oz/7g)
- 4 cups (565g) all purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 8 oz (2 sticks or 225g) unsalted butter, softened
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 cups (400g) firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 cup (236ml) buttermilk
- 1 Tbsp vanilla
- 1 cup (145g) golden raisins
- 1/4 cup (35g) finely chopped dried cherries (use figs for the original recipe, or any dried fruit that you prefer)
For the Glaze
- 1 1/2 cups (180g) confectioners sugar
- 2 Tbsp whisky (or brandy)
- 1/2 tsp good quality vanilla
Prepare the Election Cake Batter in a Stand Mixer
Mix the flour with the baking powder, cinnamon, salt, ginger, and nutmeg, then set aside.
If yeast has dissolved and is beginning to bubble, add one cup of the flour mixture, stirring it in thoroughly. Add butter and mix well.
Next, add sugar, buttermilk, and vanilla, and mix until well combined. Add the eggs and mix until just combined.
Finally, add the remaining flour mixture, reserving one tablespoonful. Toss the raisins and cherries in tablespoon of flour and then fold them into the cake batter. Skip the bread machine instructions below and continue.
Prepare the Election Cake Batter in a Bread Machine
Put the liquid ingredients into the bread machine pan: water, eggs, butter (make sure it’s very soft-almost melted), buttermilk, and vanilla.
Take one tablespoonful of the measured flour and toss the raisins and cherries (or figs) in it; set aside.
Next, add the dry, making sure to add the yeast last: flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, ginger, nutmeg, brown sugar, the pinch of sugar and yeast.
Start the bread machine on the “DOUGH” setting. When the timer alerts you for added ingredients, toss in the golden raisins, and dried cherries (or figs). Let the cycle finish.
Continue Here…
When the batter is ready, pour it into the prepared pan.
Loosely cover the bundt pan with a tea towel and allow to rise for about an hour or until risen (just below the top of the pan).
Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake cake for 50-60 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean. Place pan on wire rack to cool, then carefully remove from the bundt pan after a few minutes.
OPTIONAL: drizzle cake with one 8 oz cup of whisky!
In a medium sized bowl, whisk the confectioners sugar, whisky, and vanilla until smooth.
Spoon over the top of the cake when completely cool.
Or you can pour it on, as you please.
Allow the glaze to set before slicing.
Serve to voters after they have done their civic duty.
