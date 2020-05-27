   Elisha Ray Green, age 75, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital located in Lexington, KY. Elisha was born June 16,1946, in Vicco , KY, a son to the late George and Bessie (Shepard) Green. He was retired from the United States Army and a member of the Sag Hollow Golf Course Team. He is survived by 4 brothers; James Green of Booneville, KY, Danny Green of Richmond, KY, Glen S. Green of Columbia, SC, Charles Green of Shepardsville, KY, 2 sisters, Sharon Gipson, Michelle Green both of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Johnny and Dewey Paul Green. 1 sister; Violet Sue Caudill. There are no services scheduled at this time. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Elisha Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you