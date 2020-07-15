Eliza Jane Vanover Barger, daughter of the late Andy and Rosie Eversole Vanover was born in Hazard, Kentucky on August 28, 1966 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on July 4, 2020 at the age of 53 years, 10 months and 6 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pentecostal Church.Eliza is survived by her special caregiver, Nicole Evans and fiancé Cody Rose of Beattyville, Kentucky whom she was like a mother figure to; four sisters, Diane Vanover of Hazard, Kentucky, Mabel Smith of London, Kentucky, Melissa Adams of Middletown, Ohio, and Rebecca Vanover of Hazard, Kentucky; as well as other family members, Kendra Evans, William Evans, Jessica Evans, Cheyenne Kelley, Nadine Collins, Madison Lennon, and Samuel Evans. No services scheduled at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
