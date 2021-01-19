Ellis Eugene Pendergrass, age 89, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Ellis was born April 30, 1931, in Scoville, KY, a son to the late Morgan Pendergrass and Isabelle Mainous Pendergrass. Ellis worked as a foundry Iron worker for many years. In his free-time he enjoyed fishing, reading and tinkering. Ellis was a member of the Clifty United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Lillan (Hollingsworth) Pendergrass; 3 sons; Ellis Morgan (Michelle) Pendergrass, of Goshen, OH, David Charles (Karen) Pendergrass, of Middletown, OH, Randall Eugene Pendergrass, of Hamilton OH, 1 daughter; Kimberly (Gaylen) Mainous of Booneville, KY, 4 Grandchildren; Morgan Fields, Shannon (Dan) Spoonmore, David Tyler Pendergrass, Jeremy Pendergrass, 1 Great Grandchild; Gabrielle Spoonmore and many other loving family members, and friends.
Ellis was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service held on Thursday January 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Reverend David Bardin officiating. Visitation held at 1:00 PM until time of service on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Ellis was laid to rest in the Pendergrass Cemetery located in Owsley County, Ky To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com . The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.