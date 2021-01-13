Emma Elizabeth (Marcum) Bond, age 99, widow of Doug Bond, departed this life, Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, KY. She was born December 7, 1921 in Vincent, KY, a daughter to the late Franklin and Lennie (Mainous) Marcum. Emma and her husband spent many years owning and operating Bond Grocery and the Vincent Post Office in Vincent, KY. Emma was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was well respected in her community, Emma was well known for going out of her way to be kind to all that she came in contact with, she always had a smile on her face and a song in her heart, she attended the Pinecrest First Church of God in Beattyville, KY. Emma is survived by 1 daughter Rita (Tubby) Abner of Beattyville, KY, 1 son James D. (Jan) Bond of Dayton, OH, 1 sister Bernice (Marvin) Smith of Centerville, OH, 2 grandchildren; Keith and Jonathan Bond, 4 great grandchildren, Sophia and Andrew Bond, Lilly and Claire Teets, along with a host of many other loving family members, and friends. Emma was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, 3 brothers; Virgil Marcum of Dayton, OH, Robert H Marcum of Lexington, KY. and James Marcum of Tipp City, OH.
Funeral Services held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with her son-in-law Tubby Abner officiating. Visitation held from 1:00 PM until time of service at the Booneville Funeral Home. Emma was laid to rest next to her husband, Doug in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in the Pleasant Grove Community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Owsley County Healthcare Center Activity Fund, P.O. Box 250, Booneville, KY 41314.
