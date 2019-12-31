Emma Jean Price, widow of Wilton Price and the daughter of the late John and Rena Smith Brandenburg was born in Lee County, Kentucky on September 24, 1932 and departed this life in Booneville, Kentucky at the he age of 87 years and 3 months. She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Oliver of Vincent, Kentucky and Christine Callahan of Booneville, Kentucky; two grandsons, Dwayne Oliver and Scott Banks; one great grandson, Larry Callahan; three great granddaughters, Olivia and Layla Banks and Kristy Callahan; one son-in-law, Robert Callahan all of Booneville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Wilton and her parents, Emma was preceded in death by two daughters, Janet Murphy and Lisa Price; and one son, Rayburn Murphy. A Memorial Service may be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences at newnanmfuneralhome.com.
Emma Jean Price
