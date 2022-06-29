Ena Faye McIntosh, daughter of the late Julius Ceasar and Dora Short McIntosh was born in Lee County, Kentucky on December 27, 1933 and departed this life in Winchester, Kentucky on June 20, 2022 at the age of 88 years, 5 months, and 24 days. She was a member of the Tallega Community Church, former Lee County Deputy PVA, former Treasurer of the Lee County Veterans Wall Committee, and past President of the Lee County Republican Women. Ms. McIntosh is survived by one daughter, Susan Arnold of Campton, Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Versie McIntosh of Beattyville, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. McIntosh was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary McIntosh, Candus Spencer, Bertha Lewis, and Lois Kilburn; and three brothers, Raymond, James H., and Lawrence Elbert McIntosh. Services held June 22-23 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Serving as Pallbearers: Matt, Zach, and Sammy Watterson, Chad Clark, and Rod and Rodney Pence. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. James T. Cundiff, Paul Crawford, Barbara Watts, and Berry Jackson. Reception Tallega Community Church. Burial Rock of Ages Memorial Cemetery of Lee Co. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
