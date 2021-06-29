ENERGY EFFICIENCY TIPS AS TEMPERATURES SOAR

Summer is here bringing typical high temperatures, humidity and thunderstorms. Air conditioning units have to work harder, but there are ways Kentuckians can beat the heat.
“As temperatures climb, air conditioners use more energy to keep homes cool,” said Barry Nolen, Kentucky Power’s energy services advisor. “During extreme weather, customers may see spikes in their next bill. However, there are lots of ways customers can control their electric bills, even in the heat.”
There are many simple energy efficiency measures customers can put into place to save money without jeopardizing comfort, including:
-Repair and weather strip air leaks in the home; up to 25 percent of energy used to cool homes escapes via leaks.
-Maintain consistent temperatures and monitor your thermostat settings. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends a summer thermostat setting of 78 degrees.
-Install ceiling fans to circulate cool air throughout the house and to help cool people directly. This allows for a higher thermostat setting. Fans should spin counterclockwise in the summer to push air down and help create a cooling effect.
-Close drapes and shades on south-facing windows to block sun and heat during the day.
-Move furnishings away from floor or return air vents.
-Avoid using heat-producing appliances such as ovens or dryers during the hottest parts of the day.
Be safe during this Kentucky Summer season.
