Eric S. Cornett Obituary

Eric S. Cornett, age 50, of Connersville, passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky. He was born in Connersville on March 23, 1972, the son of Ernie Cornett and the late Donna Chandler Cornett.
On November 1, 2004, in Connersville, he married the former Karen Plough. They enjoyed 18 years together prior to his death.
Eric graduated from Lee County High School in Beattyville, KY in 1990, and for the past eight years was a mechanic at Cars and Pieces in Connersville. He also worked as a mechanic while living in Kentucky.
You could often find him rebuilding motors. He liked to relax by drawing, listening to music, playing guitar, painting, or watching TV. Eric was an avid Cincinnati Red’s fan, and he enjoyed watching all sports. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Butterscotch and Reesecup and his cat Oreo, a.k.a Big Fat Kitty Cat. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
His memories will be forever cherished by his wife, Karen; daughters, Graclin Sky Cornett, Hallie (TJ) Howard, Amber (Josh) Maul and Taylor (Devan) Hobbs; son, Kenneth Scott Cornett; brothers, Jeff Cornett and Dustin (Mai) Cornett; nine grandchildren, three nieces; a special uncle, Steve Cornett, as well as many other aunts and uncles.
Friends may visit with the family at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W 8th Street, Connersville, on Monday evening November 21, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at 11:00 am by Pastor Phil Mahoney. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.
NOTE: A Memorial Service will be planned in Kentucky by his family at a later date. The Beattyville Enterprise extends our sincere condolences to the Cornett family during this time.
