Estes Set to Leave Marcum & Wallace Hospital - Mercy Health

We just want to congratulate Arielle Reese Estes (pictured) for all her hard work she has done for Marcum and Wallace Hospital – Mercy Health as Director of Development/Foundation.
She has been a great asset for the medical community helping those in Lee County with their medical needs assisting in her capacity at Lee County Primary Care – Mercy Health, and Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY, which is a stage 4 trauma center.
We wish you the best of luck Arielle in the next stage of your life, and thank you for always supporting us and the Lee County community.
