The Estill Animal Shelter that also serves Lee, has been and is currently full. Partly due to so many displaced animals after the recent flooding. This has nearly depleted their supplies. On top of that, their washing machine has also broken.
If you would like to donate supplies or a used washer please call 606.723.3587 or stop by the shelter Mon-Fri 8am-2pm and Saturdays 9am to noon. Items greatly needed: kitty litter, wet or dry dog and cat food, bleach, Dawn soap, paper towels, floor cleaner or mop solution/s, laundry detergent, litter pans and scoopers.
The Estill Animal Shelter is located at 50 Ginter Rd, Ravenna KY 40472. ADOPT-DON’T SHOP!
