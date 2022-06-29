Ethan Darrell Julius Wilder, son of Jason Darrell Wilder of Waco, Kentucky and the late Deborah Kaye Herald Reece was born in Richmond, Kentucky on July 6, 1999 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on June 26, 2022 at the age of 22 years, 11 months, and 20 days.
In addition to his father, Ethan leaves behind his three children, Adalynn Kaye, Amorah Leeann, and Tyler Wilder all of Beattyville, Kentucky; three brothers, Austin Reece of Manchester, Kentucky, and Conner and Jackson Wilder both of Beattville; three sisters, Christin Collins and Madison Gibson of Manchester, and Gabrielle Reece of Richmond, Kentucky; his paternal grandmother, Ruby Brandenburg; his maternal grandfather, Ronnie Herald both of Beattyville; a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; his paternal grandparents, Darrell and Letha Wilder; and his maternal grandmother, Sharon Mullins. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Newnamfuneralhome.com for condolences.
, son of Jason Darrell Wilder of Waco, Kentucky and the late Deborah Kaye Herald Reece was born in Richmond, Kentucky on July 6, 1999 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on June 26, 2022 at the age of 22 years, 11 months, and 20 days.
In addition to his father, Ethan leaves behind his three children, Adalynn Kaye, Amorah Leeann, and Tyler Wilder all of Beattyville, Kentucky; three brothers, Austin Reece of Manchester, Kentucky, and Conner and Jackson Wilder both of Beattville; three sisters, Christin Collins and Madison Gibson of Manchester, and Gabrielle Reece of Richmond, Kentucky; his paternal grandmother, Ruby Brandenburg; his maternal grandfather, Ronnie Herald both of Beattyville; a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; his paternal grandparents, Darrell and Letha Wilder; and his maternal grandmother, Sharon Mullins. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Newnamfuneralhome.com for condolences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.