Ethan Eugene Bolin, age 33, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Booneville, KY. Ethan was born September 23, 1989 in Pikeville, KY, a son to Eugene Bolin, and DeVonda Wilson. He was a self-employed construction worker. In his free-time he enjoyed four-wheeling, fishing, listening to music, and the Kentucky Wildcats. Along with his parents; Eugene (Linda) Bolin of West Liberty, KY, and DeVonda Wilson of Booneville, KY, he is survived by his wife; Briann Bolin, 1 son; Korbyn Thacker of Pikeville, KY, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Homer & Geneva (McDaniel) Wilson, and paternal grandparents; Chalmer & Mildred Bolin.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor John George Blackburn officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Jonathan Wilson Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
