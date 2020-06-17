 Ethel Reed, age 79, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence in Booneville, KY. Ethel was born July 03,1940 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Coon and Hazel (Baker) Little. Ethel is survived by 1 daughter; Wilma (Travis Mays) Stepp, 5 sons; Jimmy Reed, Sammy Reed, L.C.(Charlotte) Reed, and Roger Reed all of Booneville, KY,1 sister; Louise Thomas, 1 brother; Bradley Little, several grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with her parent, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; Eugene Reed, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. Visitation held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Wednesday, June 3,2020 at 1:00 PM with Brother Walter Turner officiating. Burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

