Eugene Bowling, age 81, passed away on March 29, 2022, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. Eugene was born in Booneville, KY, on May 6, 1940, a son to the late Raymond Bowling and Edna (Simpson) Bowling.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers; Ray Bowling Jr. and Phillip Bowling, 6 sisters; Donna Sue Myers, Irene Moquin, Peggy Wilson, Christine McIntosh, Rita Bowling, and Pauline Johnson. No services will be scheduled. To leave the family a special message visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
