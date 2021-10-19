Eugene Durward Moore, age 96, and widower of Lexene (Steppe) Moore passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. Gene was born November 11, 1924 in Booneville, KY, a son to late John and Alice (Baker) Moore. He was retired from the US Postal Service, and a highly recognized farmer for his cattle and tobacco crop production. Gene served proudly in the United States Marine Corp during World War II, loved outdoor activities, fishing, and hunting with his children, grandchildren and friends. He was given the nick name “Deadeye” for his hunting skills. He was an avid sports fan, watching his kids play at the high school, and college level, University of Kentucky sports, and was the Cincinnati Reds number 1 fan. Gene loved to travel with family and friends and looked forward each year to his grouse hunting trip in Wisconsin. He was a life time member and supporter of the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder of the church, who lived his life daily as a Christian.
He is survived by 2 sons; Maurice (Louise) Moore of Somerset, KY, Jeffery Carl (Lara) Moore of Lake Geneva, WI, 3 daughters; Lydia Carol (Earl) Gabbard of Charlotte, NC, Susan Sebastian of Booneville, KY, and Mary Frances Johnson of Richmond, KY, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 niece, and 1 nephew along with many other loving family members and friends. Gene was preceded in death his loving wife of 65 years, his parents, and 1 son; Gary Moore 1 sister; Pauline Moore Campbell, and 1 brother Herman Moore.
Visitation will be held October 17, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home. A private grave side services held immediately after the visitation with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating. Gene was laid to rest next to his wife in the Callahan Cemetery located in Cow Creek community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 304 Booneville, KY 41314.
