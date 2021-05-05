Mt. Sterling, KY- Eunice F. (Isaacs) Hagood, age 83, widow of Carthol Hagood, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling, KY. Eunice was born September 16, 1937 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Charles and Virgie (Wilson) Isaacs. She spent her life in service to others as a hairdresser and was a member of the Waco Baptist Church in Waco, KY. Eunice is survived by two sons; Carroll Hagood of Auburndale, Florida and Gilbert (Sonya) Hagood of Winter Haven, Florida, two daughters; Robbie (Richard) Lytle of Mt. Sterling, KY and Reginia (Cecil) Burch of Lake Alford, Florida, one sister; Wilma McCann of Atlanta, Georgia, 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren whom she adored and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, along with many other loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles and Virgie Isaacs, her husband, Carthol “Bob” Hagood, her son, Dan Hagood, a sister, Darlene Young, a brother, Bobby Lewis and a grandson Junior Hagood. Visitation held Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor James Ashcraft officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Isaacs Family Cemetery located in the Elk Lick Community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
