Event Planned for One Year Flood Anniversary

On Saturday March 3rd, 2022 Main Street of Beattyville will be having an “official reopening” to thank those who help clean up and repair the damage caused by flooding to Main Street. The event will begin at 1pm, ending at 3pm at the “town square” (former Cash Express location/lot across from Don Begley auto).
The event will involve a ribbon cutting, music, snacks courtesy of Jackson Energy and more. There will also be a video booth set up where guests can record a message of reflection.
It has now been almost one year since the March 1st flood that not only caused damage to several businesses and churches, but also destroyed at least eighty homes in the county leaving families, most with children, elderly and pets, to be displaced with little to nothing. As there is still progress to be made, the efforts within the county and the generous aide from outside of it, have been greatly effective.
