Evertie Edward Moore, 90, widower of Myrtle Joyce Moore, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his home. He was born in Anderson County, South Carolina, on February 8, 1931, to the late George and Ida Chapell Moore. Evertie was a Baptist Pastor and an Army veteran. He is survived by his children, Debra Lynn Turner (Russell), Lathan Moore (Linda), Pastor Lonnie Moore (Gail), and Rev. Stephen Moore (Connie), fourteen grandchildren and thirty-three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Alvin Moore, Melvin Moore, and James Moore, and one grandchild, Rosana Joy Turner. Services conducted Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church. A second service conducted Monday, October 25, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church Pastor Lonnie Moore officiating. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the building fund at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
