Squirrel season opens August 20th until November 11th and KY Dept. of Fish & Wildlife has composed a checklist to help you better prepare for a successful season of hunting.
Must Do’s:
-Obtain hunting license by visiting fw.ky.gov. Resident and nonresident youth younger than age 12 are not required to purchase licenses or permits to hunt. (Sales by phone are temporarily out of order.)
-Sight in rifle or pattern shotgun
-Obtain landowner’s permission when hunting on privately owned property.
-Obtain Hunter’s Ed Card unless except.
Firearms:
-Shotgun w/ MOD choke (.410 or 12ga)
-Shot-shells (#4- #6)
- .22 (LR or SR) or .17 (HMR or WSM) caliber rifle
- Hollow point rifle rounds
Gear:
- Camo
-knife or multi tool
-seat cushion
- insect repel
-water
-first aide kit
- flashlight
-vest
- binoculars
Be sure to tag KYFW in your photos using hashtag #HuntKY and don’t forget to try your hand at this recipe from Bass Pro;
“Drunken Squirrel Nuggets”
Ingredients
•2-3 squirrels (1 person) skinned, gutted, and cut into pieces
•Flour
•Cooking oil
•Beer
•Favorite seasonings
•Lemon/orange Juice
Directions: Remove all meat from squirrel bones (you may have to use a pressure cooker or something) Cut it into little strips or cubes. Make mixture of Lemon/Orange juice (or both) and a small amount of beer or wine. Soak strips/cubes in mixture over night. Remove strips/cubes from mixture. Put them in a bowl. Add your favorite seasonings to bowl. Shake together, then deep fry.
